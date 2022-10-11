Youth advised to acquire IT Skills

Alhaji Khuzaima Mohammed Osman, Executive Secretary of the Tijjaniya Muslims Movement of Ghana, has encouraged the youth to acquire Information Technology (IT) skills to increase their confidence and productivity.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Tema, Alhaji Osman said the younger generation in other jurisdictions especially the developed world, were earning huge amounts from the usage of technology.

Alhaji Osman who is also the Director of International Relations for African Cities Development Consult Limited, appealed to the Ghana Education Service and the Ministry of Education to focus on the promotion of holistic quality education.

“Nations that focus on quality education excel in all fields,” he said.

He advised Ghanaian technological experts abroad to return to the country to help the youth acquire high-quality education, and “bring home the technological skills you have acquired from outside to help build Ghana.

“Ghana will only be developed by Ghanaians and not foreigners”.

Alhaji Osman maintained that the country could only make rapid progress by promoting a skilled society.

“Knowledge-oriented education and its applications especially in the field of agriculture, commerce, trade, and industry are very much important,” he said.