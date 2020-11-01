The youth have been advised to be self-disciplined and development-minded to actively participate in decision- makings that are geared towards building their communities.

Mr Benson E. Gyan Ansah, Northern Regional Director of the National Youth Authority (NYA), who gave the advice, said the youth constituted the majority of the country’s population, and “their active participation is expected in our cities since they have the energy, enthusiasm, and willingness to push forward the process of change in the communities they live in”.

He was speaking at an event to mark this year’s World Cities Day, which was on the theme; “Valuing Our Communities and Cities: The Role of the Adolescent”, in Tamale.

It was organised by the Tamale Metropolitan Assembly (TaMA) and brought together selected young people in the Tamale Metropolis and its environs.

The event formed part of the Healthy Cities for Adolescents (HCA) project, being implemented by the Regional Institute of Population Studies (RIPS) of the University of Ghana, in partnership with the TaMA and Planned Parenthood Association of Ghana (PPAG) among other partners.

The project is supported by the Botnar Foundation and sought to improve on the health and general wellbeing of adolescents towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), in the Metropolis.

Mr Ansah said young people must find themselves in spaces where they could actively engage in activities of national interest to drive transformation in their communities.

He advised them to be advocates against violence, before, during, and after the December 7 general elections, saying, they should contribute to peace and unity among residents in their communities.

Mrs Clara Lamisi Weobong, HCA Project Officer in Tamale, said it was vital for city authorities to empower and include young people in medium term development planning to enable them to identify their critical needs and contribute towards shaping up the future of cities.

“The youth are a valuable resource and our city managers and planners must include them in making decisions to seek their inputs to inform development plans”, she added.

Ms Adamu Rumaisha, a Student of the Ghana Senior High School, Tamale, who spoke on behalf of the youth present at the event, appealed to authorities to always include them in all aspects of development agendas to help build vibrant communities.

World Cities Day is marked on October 31st globally to promote opportunities to address challenges of urbanization and contribute to sustainable urban development.