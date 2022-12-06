Youth advised to pursue prosperity the right way

The youth have been advised to embrace godly and lawful channels in their pursuit of prosperity.

They have also been encouraged to rely on God for guidance and give Him first place in all endeavours.

Reverend Captain Michael Yao Foli, Founder and leader, Back to the Rock Ministry, gave the advice on Sunday during an engagement with students of Accra Academy Senior High School, in Accra.

He bemoaned the insatiable desire of the youth to amass wealth, adding that, such unbridled desires had caused an increase in crimes and other social vices.

“We grew up being taught to be content with the little we have and succeed through genuine means. Unfortunately, that is not the case with this generation. Their only desire is to become wealthy quickly even if it means they have to steal, cheat, deceive or kill others,” he said.

He quoted from Proverbs 10:22 saying, “The blessing of the Lord makes rich and He adds no sorrow with it.”

Rev Captain Foli advised the students to be disciplined and respect those in authority, including parents and teachers.

“Parents are agents of God given the responsibility to teach and equip you to succeed in life. Anyone who does not obey parents is cutting his or her life short.”

“Obey school rules and your teachers, and cope with all the inconveniences that come with your stay here. Everything is meant to shape and prepare you for a glorious future ahead,” he said.

He urged them to shun bad company and apply themselves to their books.

“During your holidays, revise your past lesson notes and prepare ahead of the new academic calendar. Shun bad company because it corrupts good manners.”

Rev Captain Foli encouraged them to stay away from drugs, alcohol, sexual immorality and other social vices because such habits damaged one’s immune system.

He also urged them to abstain from sexually suggestive materials or conversations, adding that, “these will leave you empty, unfulfilled and control of your lives.”

Rev Captain Foli urged parents not to let their guards down but maintain a high level of discipline in bringing up their children.

He complained of the rampant publication of obscene content on social media and called on the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection; National Media Commission; Child Rights International and other stakeholders to address the menace.

Rev K. P. Odum, Chaplain, Accra Academy, commended Rev. Captain Foli, for his dedication and commitment to influence the youth positively through preaching of God’s word and helping them inculcate and develop godly character, values and principles.

He thanked Rev Captain Foli and his ministry for their sacrifices and for availing themselves to be a blessing to the students and teachers of Accra Academy.

Back to the Rock Ministry was established in 2009 with the vision to reach students in Senior High Schools and Colleagues of Education with God’s word and shape them for Christ.