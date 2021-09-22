Youth advised to stay away from extremist groups

Mr John Yibile, Deputy Upper West Regional Director of the National Commission for Civic Education has advised the youth to eschew acts that will expose them to violent extremist groups.

He said their activities in the country were imminent, hence the need for the youth to guard against acts of discrimination, social injustice, and petty conflicts that do not promote social cohesion.

Mr Yibile said this when the NCCE engaged youth leaders in the Sissala West District on violent extremism as part of the implementation of the Preventing Electoral Violence and Providing Security to the Northern Border Regions of Ghana (NORPREVSEC),sponsored by the European Union.

To pave way for collective effort against violent extremism in the country, Mr. Yibile said much was expected from people residing in border communities especially the youth as far as the fighting terrorism and other violent extremist activities were concerned.

He therefore entreated the youth to use their youthful exuberance for the collective good of the country by supporting the relevant agencies to identify and fish out individuals and groups linked with potential violent extremist groups to protect citizens against any possible attack.

Mr Abubakar Musah, the Sissala West District Coordinating Director, said the District Security Council had identified 25 illegal routes to neighbouring Burkina Faso and expressed concern over the limited number of security personnel in the district to man them.

This according to him, called for a stronger collaboration and support from the citizenry to protect the borders against any possible spillover of the violent extremist activities experienced in Burkina Faso.

He urged the NCCE to intensify and broaden its sensitization activities to cover all communities to create awareness on vigilance, unity, patriotism, social cohesion and stronger collaboration with security officers in the district.

Mr Musah particularly cautioned the youth against indoctrination through political, economic, religious and other forms of inducements into engaging in violent actions.

Mr Mustapha Iddrisu, the Sissala West District Director of the NCCE said the engagement with Youth Activists was aimed at equipping them with knowledge and information on violent extremism, peace building mechanisms and measures to counter radicalization of the youth.

He said the programme would be followed by public sensitization across the district through radio, visits to identifiable groups, worship centres and announcements on the streets, market centres and other public places to create awareness on violent extremism.

During the engagement, the youth were taken through peace building mechanisms, countering violent extremism and radicalization and the Public Order Act by various facilitators.

The youth at the end of the engagement expressed their commitment to eschew violence and uphold peace, collaborate with security agencies to fight crime and resist any attempt by individuals and violent extremist groups to recruit and radicalise them.