Youth advised to stay away from pre-marital sex

The Parliamentary Candidate for Agona West on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mrs. Ernestina Ofori Dangbey, has advised the youth, particularly girls not to rush into early sex.

She said newborn babies found dead in drains and at dumping sites were because of unwanted teen pregnancies.

She gave the advice when she donated some items to the Mother’s Care Orphanage and Educational Complex at Swedru as part of her “So Mu Bi” campaign.

Among the items were bags of rice, water, cooking oil, assorted drinks and toiletries.

Speaking after the presentation, Mrs. Ofori Dangbey, was unhappy that some children were rendered orphans because some mothers abandoned them after birth.

She said teenage pregnancy was a major challenge because it rendered some babies who were not privileged to be adopted in homes, ending up on the streets.

She further called on organisations and individuals to support orphanages anywhere in the country to give orphans hope and a future.

Mrs. Barbara Arthur, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Mother’s Care Orphanage and Educational Complex, thanked the PC, and urged others to go to their aid to provide for the children.

She said it was commendable for someone to offer them support in these current economic difficulties, and the Home was very appreciative of it.

She denounced claims that the home had closed, adding that all documents were up to date and called on other philanthropists and organisations to reach out to them.

Later, the candidate together with some members of the NDC, hit the principal streets of Swedru with a mammoth crowd to rally for support and garner votes for the party.