Youth advised to take sports serious

The International Day Of Sports For Development And Peace has been held in Accra Ghana at the Accra Sports Stadium on Wednesday April 6, 2022 under the theme : Securing a Sustainable and Peaceful Future for all, the contributions of sports.

The speakers included Dr. Richie Acheampong, Rev. Awule Quaye Jr, Godfred Aduobe, Dr. Ofori Asare, Sam Korsah, Mr. Ibrahim from the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Phillipina Frimpong, Erasmus Quao and Raphael Botsyo Nkegbe.

The programme was attended by school children from St. Barnabas Anglican School at Osu. Salem School and Osu Presby 2 Day JHS.

The event involved practical and theoretical lectures with demonstrations by old sportsmen and women.

The participants were advised to use their time well not to fall into social vices, but take a look at sports and practice it as there are many good things in sports.

The collaborators of the programme were Women In Sports Network – GH, the Wisdom Boxing Gym, Ghana Badminton Association and the National Sports Authority of Ghana.

It was sponsored by UNESCO, Promasidor Ghana. Seed Afrique, GTV and Liquid Sports

By Sammy Heywood Okine