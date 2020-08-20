The youth have been advised to embrace smart technologies and use them for their personal development rather than using them to denigrate people of high authority.



Mr Hudu Muah, the Sissala West District Director of the National Youth Authority (NYA) who gave the advice during the International Youth Celebration in Gwollu, lamented how the youth use these technologies to unjustifiably insult and denigrate peopleâ€™s hard won reputation through social media.

He noted that the new order of learning influenced by COVID-19, exposed a lot of learning inequalities as many rural people have no access to the technologies that could support their participation in the new form of learning.

This, he said called for massive investment in technology such that everyone in the country could have access to these technologies and adjust to be able to use it, adding that this will boost confidence of the youth in rural areas and make them competitive globally.

The NYA District Director also bemoaned the lack of involvement of the youth in decision making, noting that the practice if not stopped have the potential to jeopardise the future of the youth.

He added that the youth understands their needs better and therefore were in the best position to make decisions that would propel their development.

The International Youth Day celebration in Gwollu was organised by the Social Initiative for Literacy and Development Programme (SILDEP) and Plan International Ghana through the Girls Advocacy Alliance (GAA) project under the sponsorship of the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs.