Youth Advocates Demand Cabinet Inclusion for Ministry as Ghana’s NDC Government Faces Backlash

Ghana’s National Democratic Congress (NDC) government is under fire for omitting the Ministry of Youth Development and Empowerment from its newly unveiled Cabinet, sparking outcry from youth leaders and activists.

Sherif Ghali, CEO of the Ghana Chamber of Young Entrepreneurs, has labeled the exclusion a “betrayal” of the demographic that fueled the party’s electoral success, warning it risks stifling innovation and economic growth.

“Young people were the backbone of the NDC’s campaign machinery. To sideline their representation at the highest level of governance is not just dismissive—it’s strategically reckless,” Ghali stated. His critique follows President John Mahama’s recent Cabinet announcement, which consolidated ministries but left youth-focused portfolios without a dedicated seat at the decision-making table.

Ghali argued that the move undermines Ghana’s youth-driven potential, citing the ministry’s role as the “technical focal point” for crafting policies to tackle unemployment, skills gaps, and entrepreneurial barriers. “Without a minister in Cabinet, youth programs will lack coordination, funding, and political clout,” he said, noting that over 57% of Ghana’s population is under 25. The chamber estimates that youth-led enterprises contribute nearly 30% of the country’s informal economy, a sector critical to national development.

The backlash highlights tensions within the NDC, which campaigned heavily on youth empowerment pledges, including job creation and startup grants. Analysts suggest the Cabinet snub could alienate a key voter base ahead of local elections. “This isn’t just about symbolism—it’s about resource allocation. Cabinet ministers influence budgetary priorities. Exclusion here signals where the government’s true focus lies,” said Accra-based political researcher Nana Ama Agyemang.

Other youth advocates have echoed Ghali’s concerns. “How do we ‘prioritize youth’ without a seat in the room where decisions are made?” asked Ama Serwah, founder of the Youth Empowerment Alliance. She pointed to stalled initiatives, such as the National Youth Entrepreneurship Program, which lacks clarity under the current structure.

The NDC has yet to respond publicly, but insiders suggest the ministry’s functions may fall under a broader portfolio. Critics, however, argue that diluting the role risks bureaucratic inertia. “Youth issues are cross-cutting—they need focused advocacy, not fragmented oversight,” Ghali countered, urging Mahama to recalibrate his Cabinet.

As pressure mounts, the government faces a critical test: reconcile its pro-youth rhetoric with actionable governance—or risk the disillusionment of a generation already grappling with limited opportunities. For Ghana’s youth, the message is clear: representation isn’t a perk; it’s a prerequisite for progress.