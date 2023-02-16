Youth and Sports Minister Appoints Himself ‘Boxing Ambassador’; Launches Season Two Of GPBL

The Minister of Youth and Sports of Ghana, Hon. Mustapha Ussif has commended everyone who contributed or supported in diverse ways to make the first season the Ghana Professional Boxing League successful.

Before declaring the second season duly launched at the Mudor Conference Hall of the Trust Sports Emporium, he announced his new role as an ‘Ambassador for Ghana Boxing’.

He appealed to corporate institutions to sponsor and support boxing because it has earned the nation 10 world champions like D. K. Poison, Azumah Nelson, Ike Quartey, late Alfred Kotey, Nana Yaw Konadu, Joshua Clottey, Joseph Agbeko, Richard Commey, Emmanuel Tagoe and Isaac Dogboe who is in contention for a second world title on April 1st

He congratulated the Best Boxer at the season one of the Boxing League, 18 years old Charles Tetteh of the Panix Gym and coach Charles Quartey of the Charles Quartey Memorial Boxing Gym which was adjudged the Best Gym.

President of the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA), Mr. Abraham Neequaye promised that the next edition would be better and very competitive with the inclusion of the Ghana Armed Forces and Ghana Prisons teams to make the participating teams 14.

He said all the challenges encountered would be solved, and the contestants are going to enjoy other opportunities.

Group Director of Imax Boxing Promotions, Alhaji Fadi Fattal hinted that over $1.7 million has been invested to support Ghana Boxing. He thanked the fans and also appealed for companies to come on board to make the league better. He assured that the musicians and juvenile boxers will feature as side attraction.

Representative of Premium Motors who donated two Renault cars in season one promised surprises for the season two winners.

Mr. Akuette Addy, an international official of the Ghana Armwrestling Federation Administrator at The Gym Boxing Club and a former boxing coach who chaired the launch hoped that security arrangements would be improved with the addition of the security teams.

Coach Ofori Asare, President of the United Coaches Association urged all clubs to be competitive and come out with quality boxers to thrill the fans.

In attendance was the Ghana Boxing Supporters Union (GHABSU) led by Veep, Sam Gyan to entertain guests with Kpanlogo Music.

The second edition of the Ghana Professional Boxing League starts on Saturday March 11, 2023 at the Bukom Boxing Arena in Accra.