Youth and Sports Minister calls on former footballers to support Black Stars

Mr. Mustapha Ussif the Minister of Youth and Sports has called on former footballers to support the Black Stars as they begin the 2022 Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) World Cup qualification campaign.

The Black Stars would take on Ethiopia on Friday, September 1, and the Minister, in an interaction with former footballers on Wednesday, at the Kempiski Hotel in Accra urged the former players to support the Black Stars in any role they can to ensure success.

He praised the past players for their splendid exploits for the country and thanked them for their sacrifices to hoist high the flag of Ghana in international competitions.

Mr. Ussif added, “Ghana would forever grateful for all that you did for the nation. I thank you for it. I would also be meeting legends in other disciplines to tap on their expertise as we continue to develop sports in Ghana.”

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) President, Mr. Kurt Okraku said he was appreciative of the successes the past players chalked when they donned the national colours stressing that, “When there was no motivatioin, you still sacrificed to make wins for Ghana. Ghana is the beneficiary of your sacrifices and we are grateful.

“It is football that carried the flag of Ghana to the world and not politics. Ghana is the beneficiary of your sacrifices. You played your part and we are grateful. Forgive us if anybody has offended you.”

The Black Stars are optimistic to qualify to the 2022 World Cup after missing out on the last edition.