Mr. Mustapha Usif Minister-designate for Youth & Sports has sent a goodwill message to the national under-20 team, the Black Satellites ahead of the Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) Under-20 African Cup of Nations (U20 AFCON) in Mauritania.

The Ghanaian contingent made up of 26 players, technical teams and officials left Accra on Saturday morning to Nouadhibou, where they would be based for the tournament.

In a brief message to the team before their departure to Mauritania, Mr. Ussif urged the players to put up their best and make the entire nation proud.

The Minister-designate assured the team of government’s support and his personal commitment to ensure that the team repeat their impressive performance in the WAFU tournament.

The team was led by Dr. Randy Abbey, Chairman of the Under-20 Management Committee, with Northern Regional Football Association (RFA) chairman Alhaji Alhassan Abu, Mr Samuel Anim Addo and some staff of the GFA as members of the delegation.

Ghana would take on Tanzania in their opening match on Tuesday, February 16, and would face Morocco on Friday, February 19 before the final group match against the Gambia on Monday, February 22.