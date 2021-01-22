The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has nominated Mr. Mustapha Yussif as the new Youth and Sports Minister.

The Youth and Sports Minister-Designate was the former Executive Director of the National Service Scheme (NSS).

He would be taking over from Mr. Issac Asiamah, one of the longest-serving sector ministers in sports in Ghana, after Mr. Enoch Teye Mensah, should he get approval from the Appointments Committee of Ghana.

The Member of Parliament for Yagab/Kubori in the Northern Region is among the 30 ministers designate submitted by the President to Parliament on Thursday, January 21, for consideration.

Mr. Yussif, 41, is an Economist, Investment Banker, and Insurer, and he is married with two children.

He holds Bachelor of Arts Degree in International Business Management, Angilia Ruskin, Chelmsford, UK, MBA (Finance and Investment), University of Gloucestershire, UK, 2011.

He is expected to appear before the Appointment Committee of Parliament for vetting.