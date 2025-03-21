Youth Are Not Just Beneficiaries, They Are Drivers of Change

The Founder and CEO of Global Media Foundation (GLOMEF), Raphael Godlove Ahenu, has underscored the critical role of young people in shaping the future of cities, emphasizing that empowering them is not just a responsibility but a strategic investment in sustainable urban development.

Speaking at the Intermediary City Eco-System Platform (ICEP) meeting held at the Teachers’ Credit Union Conference Hall in Sunyani, Mr. Ahenu called for urgent action to address key challenges faced by young people, including unemployment, inadequate access to education, poor healthcare services, unsafe public spaces, and exclusion from decision-making processes.

“This platform, under the Resilient City for Adolescents project, is a game-changer,” he stated. “It brings together key stakeholders—government agencies, civil society organizations, the private sector, and young people themselves—to co-create solutions that will make Sunyani a city where every adolescent has the opportunity to thrive.”

He stressed that young people are not merely recipients of development efforts but key drivers of change who, when provided with the right opportunities, skills, and platforms, will contribute to a prosperous future for all.

Mr. Ahenu outlined pressing questions that demand collective action:

How can youth employment and entrepreneurship opportunities be expanded?

How can access to quality education and vocational training be improved?

How do we ensure comprehensive healthcare services, including mental health and sexual and reproductive health support for young people?

How can public spaces be designed to be safer, more inclusive, and youth-friendly?

“These are not questions we can answer alone. They require collective action, shared responsibility, and unwavering commitment,” he emphasized.

He called on all stakeholders to move beyond rhetoric and commit to tangible actions that prioritize the needs of young people in urban planning and governance.

“At Global Media Foundation, we strongly believe that young people are the cornerstone of sustainable development. If we provide them with the right tools and platforms, they will not only build a better future for themselves but for all of us,” he asserted.

The ICEP meeting, held as part of the Resilient City for Adolescents project, is aimed at fostering collaboration among stakeholders to create a more inclusive and youth-friendly Sunyani. The initiative seeks to ensure that every young person has access to education, healthcare, economic opportunities, and a voice in shaping policies that affect their lives.

“As we engage in today’s conversations, let us move beyond words. Let us commit to action, strengthen partnerships, and ensure that our policies and initiatives truly address the needs of young people,” Mr. Ahenu urged.

He concluded with a call for a collective vision: “Together, we can make Sunyani a model Resilient City for Adolescents—a city where every young person has the opportunity to thrive and contribute to a better future for all.”