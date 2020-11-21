The National Youth Authority (NYA) has called on youth associations and groups to lead the campaign for peaceful elections on December 7.

Madam Fati Bamba, the Bono, Bono East and Ahafo Regional Director of the NYA, advised the youth to shun political party activities that had the potential to trigger violence and disturb national peace.

“Don’t allow politicians and political parties to use you as tools to foment trouble. As youth you must always think about your future by ensuring that you channel your exuberances into productive ventures,” she said.

Madam Bamba gave the advice in an interaction with the leadership of some youth groups, associations, and fun clubs in the Sunyani and Sunyani West municipalities.

Organised by the Authority, the meeting aimed at deepening its relationship with the groups so they would patronise its activities for their own benefit.

Madam Bamba cautioned them to be wary of politicians who might exploit them for their selfish interests and “dump them after the general election.”