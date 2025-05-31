Youth Authority CEO Osman Ayariga Endorses OkadaMotto App to Boost Jobs in Transport Sector

The Chief Executive Officer of the National Youth Authority (NYA), Osman Ayariga, has reaffirmed government’s commitment to youth empowerment, especially in the transport sector, with a bold pledge of support for the newly launched OkadaMotto mobile application.

Speaking at the high-profile unveiling of the OkadaMotto app at the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) on Thursday, May 29, Osman Ayariga stated that the initiative aligns strongly with the NYA’s mission to empower young people with relevant skills and opportunities for sustainable livelihoods.

“The OkadaMotto initiative aligns perfectly with our mission to empower young people with the tools and training they need to thrive,” Osman Ayariga said. “As we support the youth in the transport sector, the NYA is committed to partnering with OkadaMotto to equip riders with essential skills in safety, professionalism, and entrepreneurship. This is more than just ride-hailing — it’s about creating sustainable livelihoods and restoring dignity to an entire profession.”

The OkadaMotto platform, a proudly Ghanaian innovation, seeks to modernize the motorbike transportation industry by improving safety, professionalism, and earnings for riders—many of whom are young people seeking decent employment. Launched under the theme “Powering the Streets, Fueling the Future,” the initiative aims to put control of Ghana’s growing ride-hailing economy into local hands.

In a Facebook post following the event, Osman Ayariga shared that he had represented the Minister for Youth Development and Empowerment, George Opare Addo, at the launch, and reiterated NYA’s plans to partner with OkadaMotto in training youth to build businesses around motorbike haulage.

“NYA will partner with OkadaMotto to train youth in creating businesses around motorbike haulage,” he wrote. “Thank you Ras Mubarak and the team. #OnGod #ShowWorking.”

Former Kumbungu MP and OkadaMotto founding partner Ras Mubarak also addressed the event, emphasizing the importance of local ownership in the transport industry.

“This App, as you all know, is not like other apps such as Yango and Uber, which are foreign companies. When they generate profits, they send them back to their home countries,” he said. “We can gain a portion of the profits and reinvest those resources in our people here.”

The event also saw remarks from the Mayor of Accra, who called on Okada riders to embrace road safety and discipline to ensure a more efficient and orderly transport system.

CEO of OkadaMotto, Dr. Mohammed Sumaila, praised the app’s potential to transform the sector and uplift the image of Okada riders.

With strong endorsements from government figures and a clear vision to empower Ghana’s youth, the OkadaMotto app marks a new chapter in Ghana’s transport evolution—one that blends technology, local innovation, and job creation.