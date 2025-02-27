Youth Bulge Fuels Alarming Unemployment Rates, Says Professor Paul Kwame Nkegbe

Professor Paul Kwame Nkegbe, Dean of the Graduate School at the University for Development Studies (UDS), has identified the rapidly growing youth population as a key driver of the alarming rate of youth unemployment in Ghana.

Speaking at the 18th UDS Professional Inaugural Lecture, themed ‘Youth Bulge and Unemployment: Evidence to Action,’ Prof. Nkegbe highlighted that a 10 percent increase in the youth bulge could potentially lead to a 7 percent rise in youth unemployment, a trend more pronounced in developed countries.

Ghana, like many sub-Saharan African nations, is grappling with a youth bulge—a demographic phenomenon where a large proportion of the population is under 30. While this could be a demographic dividend, Prof. Nkegbe warned that without proper planning, it could exacerbate unemployment and social instability. “The youth bulge presents both an opportunity and a challenge,” he said. “If harnessed correctly, it can drive economic growth. If ignored, it could lead to increased risks of conflict and violence.”

Currently, 71 percent of Ghana’s employed population aged 15 and older work in the informal sector, compared to just 29 percent in the formal sector. This stark disparity underscores the need for targeted interventions to create sustainable job opportunities. Prof. Nkegbe called for a collaborative approach between academia and the corporate sector to design education models that align with the demands of the job market. “Policymakers must consider an education model where policies and programs are developed jointly by academia and the business community,” he emphasized.

Ghana has made some strides in addressing youth unemployment through initiatives like the Nation Builders Corps (NABCO), which created 97,373 temporary jobs for unemployed graduates. Of these, approximately 49,000 beneficiaries have either been absorbed into various agencies or transitioned to self-employment. However, with sub-Saharan Africa’s youth population expected to grow by 5.2 million annually between 2025 and 2030, more comprehensive strategies are needed.

Globally, about 20 percent of youth are not in employment, education, or training (NEET), a statistic that highlights the urgency of addressing this issue. Prof. Nkegbe stressed the importance of government collaboration with policymakers and the private sector to design sustainable job creation strategies. “Empowering youth to contribute meaningfully to national development requires a multi-stakeholder approach,” he said.

Africa’s population is projected to rise from 1.3 billion to 2 billion by 2040, driven by high fertility rates. While some view this as a potential economic boon, Prof. Nkegbe cautioned that without significant reductions in fertility rates, the continent may struggle to achieve the economic growth needed to reduce poverty and improve livelihoods. He advocated for better education for women, which he said would not only provide them with more job opportunities but also reduce the inclination toward large families. “Educated women are better informed about modern contraceptives and the benefits of family planning,” he noted.

The lecture concluded with a call to action for policymakers to address the dual challenges of youth unemployment and population growth. Prof. Nkegbe’s insights underscore the need for innovative, inclusive, and sustainable solutions to transform Africa’s youth bulge from a potential crisis into a demographic dividend. As Ghana and other African nations navigate these challenges, the role of education, collaboration, and strategic planning will be critical in shaping a brighter future for the continent’s youth.