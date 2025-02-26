Youth Bulge Fuels Unemployment Crisis – UDS Professor

The growing youth population in Ghana is exacerbating the country’s unemployment crisis, according to Prof. Paul Kwame Nkegbe, Dean of the Graduate School at the University for Development Studies (UDS).

Speaking at the 18th UDS Professional Inaugural Lecture, themed “Youth Bulge and Unemployment: Evidence to Action,” Prof. Nkegbe highlighted the urgent need for innovative solutions to address the challenge.

A youth bulge, defined as a demographic trend where a significant portion of the population is young, has been linked to rising unemployment rates. Prof. Nkegbe cited econometric analysis showing that a 10% increase in the youth bulge could lead to a 7% rise in youth unemployment, a trend more pronounced in developed nations but increasingly relevant in Ghana.

The lecture, which brought together academics, students, and policymakers, underscored the disconnect between education systems and labor market demands. Prof. Nkegbe called for stronger collaboration between academia and the corporate sector to design education models that align with job market needs. “Policymakers must consider an education model where policies and programs are developed jointly by academia and the business community,” he emphasized.

Ghana’s employment landscape reveals stark realities. Research cited by Prof. Nkegbe shows that 71% of the employed population aged 15 and older work in the informal sector, compared to just 29% in formal employment. While initiatives like the Nation Builders Corps (NABCO) have created temporary jobs—97,373 at its peak—only about 49,000 beneficiaries have transitioned to permanent roles or self-employment.

Globally, the unemployment rate stood at 5.8% in 2023, affecting 27 million people. Youth unemployment was significantly higher at 8.9%, impacting 9.4 million young individuals. Prof. Nkegbe noted that approximately 20% of youth worldwide are classified as NEET—not in employment, education, or training—with women disproportionately affected. Additionally, one-third of the global youth population resides in countries struggling to meet Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) target 8.6, which aims to reduce the NEET rate.

In sub-Saharan Africa, the youth population is projected to grow by 5.2 million annually between 2025 and 2030, further straining labor markets. “While governments have introduced policies to create sustainable and quality jobs, outcomes have been mixed,” Prof. Nkegbe observed. He stressed the need for better data on informal employment, underemployment, and policy effectiveness to inform targeted interventions.

Echoing these concerns, UDS Vice-Chancellor Prof. Seidu Al-Hassan highlighted the university’s efforts to design academic programs that prepare students for the job market. However, he acknowledged that broader collaboration is essential to address systemic challenges.

Prof. Nkegbe’s call to action underscores the urgency of empowering Ghana’s youth through sustainable job creation strategies. As the country grapples with a burgeoning youth population, the need for innovative, collaborative solutions has never been more critical. Without decisive action, the youth bulge risks becoming not just a demographic trend, but a ticking time bomb for national development.