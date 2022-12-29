Youth cautioned against get-rich-quick mentality

Pastor Charles Ollu, a Pastor of the Deeper Life Bible Church has cautioned the youth against the get-rich-quick syndrome, popularly known as ‘Sakawa” prevailing in the country.

He said a lot of young people engaged in such devilish practices, purposely to acquire riches, fame and power had obtained them, “but are now regretted because they are caged and trapped in, unable to free themselves.”

Pastor Ollu, the head Pastor of the New-Dormaa branch of the Church in the Sunyani Municipality gave the caution when he was delivering a sermon at the Abesim Central Youth Division of the Church at its 2022 Christmas Retreat, held at Abesim, near Sunyani.

About 50 young boys and girls drawn from Tanoso, Komkom and the Abesim branches of the Church attended the four-day retreat.

“The devil cannot give you any genuine money, but to put you into unbreakable bondage. You can’t serve the devil and enjoy life because such life is a burdensome life,” he told the young people.

“If you want real security in life, then, accept and give your life to Jesus. These ‘Sakawa’ boys and girls you see, are always doing sacrifices they are unwilling to do”, he stated.

Pastor Ollu said many of the ‘Sakawa’ boys and girls were actively into alcoholism, drug abuse, unhealthy and promiscuous lifestyles because “the devil has pushed them into it.”

He, therefore, advised unsuspecting youth not to be envious of such people, saying, “they are rather envious of you, don’t join them because they are into perpetual bondage. You are so lucky to be borne by godly parents and never try to join them and regret because that would be too late,” the Pastor added.

Pastor Ollu said any young person who preserved his or her virginity, served God faithfully and concentrated on whatever he/she was doing, either education, trade or any vocation would “never see poverty”, saying “we don’t serve God truly and sincerely and regret because God has never disappointed anybody, and you are not the one He will disappoint.”

Pastor Francis Kodom, another Pastor of the Church at the Agozokrom branch in Sunyani also advised the youth against sports betting, saying such practice was also being influenced by the devil.

He, therefore, advised the youth to strive for righteousness and live holy lives, saying that remained the standard which God had set for his children.

Pastor Kodom said the youth could live holy lives, saying “if you can’t live a holy life now, then it would be difficult for you to do so hereafter. With holiness, the devil can’t touch your life or future and that is why the devil doesn’t want you to do that”, Pastor Kodom added.