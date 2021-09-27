Youth cautioned not to involve themselves in violence

Superintendent Augustine Kwaku Mensah, Bibiani, Anhwiaso, Bekwai Municipal Commander of the Ghana Police Service, has cautioned Ghanaian youth not to involve themselves in any form of violence, especially those that relate to politics.

“It doesn’t pay to involve yourselves in political violence because when the politicians gain power, they neglect you to your fate,” he advised.

The Police Commander said this in a presentation at a day’s workshop on violence extremism among the youth, organized by the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), in collaboration with the European Union, at Bibiani.

He said political violence has the tendency to plunge the nation into chaos and anarchy and disturb the peace of the land.

He, therefore, called for more job’s creation across the country, to enable the youth engage in productive ventures, because the devil finds work for idle hands.

He also urged the Media to be guided by Rwanda’s experience and be circumspect in their reportage.

The Bibiani District Minister of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, Reverend Alex Acheampong, who spoke on, Peace Building Mechanisms, called for harmony in our homes, political, ethnic and religious tolerance, in order to preserve the peace of the land.

He said research showed that Ghana ranked second in terms of peace on the African continent, and 38th in the world, and urged Ghanaians to help maintain or improve upon this enviable achievement.

For his part, Mr. Awudu Dramani Sam, Western North Regional Director of the NCCE, said the programme, on the theme,” We are one, Ghana First “, was aimed at helping to create a stable, serene and peaceful environments for all Ghanaians.

He said the country’s youth population was growing at a faster rate, and this called for intensive education and awareness creation to enable them stay clear of trouble, and contribute to national peace building.

Mr. Dramani Sam reiterated that security was a shared responsibility, and thus all hands should be on deck to protect the nation and its people from all forms of violence and build a peaceful and prosperous nation.

The NCCE Regional Director pledged his outfit’s commitment to remain the voice for the people, to enable them enjoy life on the land of our birth.