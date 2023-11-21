Youth cautioned to desist from being conduits for political violence

The International United Pastors Association (IUPA) has asked Ghanaians, particularly the youth, to resist enticements into political violence, violent extremist and terrorist groups that would destabilize the country.

Apostle John Archimedes Aidoo, Chairman of IUPA urged the youth to be tolerant, law-abiding, and patriotic to fight for the developmental agenda of the country.

The IUPA is an Association of Pastors of all churches in the Twifo Praso Area.

Making the call at the inauguration of the Association at Twifo Praso in the Twifo-Atti-Morkwa District of the Central Region, he encouraged the youth to engage in more productive activities that could contribute positively to their future development.

He said violent could effectively be prevented when the youth opt to share relevant information with the security agencies about activities of suspected criminals in their communities.

That, he said, would help the security services, particularly the Ghana Police Service to identify suspicious characters and fish them out to prevent crime in the Area.

Apostle Aidoo also appealed to Ghanaians to make sanitation and cleanliness a priority in their homes and the environment to help address poor sanitation in the communities across the country.

“Making clean-up exercises an everyday affair would help keep the communities, homes, streets, and marketplaces and choked gutters clean and to prevent perennial flooding in the country.

“By caring and working together, we can keep our environment clean,” he said.

Rev. Isaac Kwesi Amoah, Treasurer of IUPA advised the clergy to desist from using the church as a hospital facility where they admit sick people for prayer and healing service.

He urged Ghanaians to regularly go for medical check-ups to know their health status as health was paramount and people must not wait until they fell sick before seeking medical attention.

IUPA presented a special citation to honour the Ghana Police Service in the Twifo Atti-Morkwa District for their commitment to fighting crime in the district.