Youth Climate Council Marks Earth Day 2022 With Environment Movie Screening

The Youth Climate Council celebrated Earth Day 2022 with a night of Environment movie and Arts. The event formed part of efforts by the council to encourage a sustainable lifestyle and demonstrate environmental support.

The Environment Movie Night was organised in collaboration with Sustainability Week Accra and other youth-led environmental organizations. The event drew participants from youth-led Environmental organizations, Students from the University of Ghana, and GAYO Eco-Club members among others.

Environment Themed Movie Screening – The Debate Over Geo-Engineering

The event captured a suppressed Science documentary “Weather Control: The Debate Over Geo-Engineering”. Human interference with the environment has led us to the brink of an extinction-level crisis, climate change. Is the solution to interfere less with the environment or to learn how to completely control the environment? The 23 minutes documentary captured the debate over Geo-Engineering and its impact on addressing climate change.

The event also featured a panel discussion that shared perspectives on the documentary. Education Officer for the Youth Climate Council Ghana, Margaret Impraim advised the youth to explore various ways of contributing to climate action.

Other panelists shared their perspectives on Geo-Engineering. According to Kelvin Sah, Senior Technician (GIS and Modern Cartography), Geo-Engineering is not a universally accepted method of addressing climate change. He highlighted the possibility of side effects to the environment. He also stressed that Geo-Engineering will be dfifficult to replicate in Ghana due to the cost involved.

Co-Founder of Green Africa Youth Organization, Desmond Alugnoa challenged the youth to develop innovative solutions to tackle climate change. According to him, young people have a role to play in tackling climate change. He also called for collaboration among youth-led climate organizations in Ghana

Background

Earth day is an annual event organised on April 22 to educate and demonstrate environmental support worldwide. Each year, the day is celebrated to mobilise all of earth’s people to re-ignite environmental consciousness.

This Earth Day 2022 theme is Invest in Our Planet and features five primary programs: The Great Global Cleanup, Sustainable Fashion, Climate and Environmental Literacy, Canopy Project, Food and Environment, and the Global Earth Challenge.