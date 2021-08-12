Youth Ecopreneur Awards: Celebrating International Youth Day 2021

On the occasion of International Youth Day 2021, the International Trade Centre (ITC) is launching its first edition of the annual Youth Ecopreneur Awards – a celebration of young entrepreneurs working on innovative solutions for a better, greener planet.

Among partners supporting the initiative are Ambitious Africa, the Aspen Network of Development Entrepreneurs, the Fondazione Italiana Accenture, GreenTec Capital Partners, Sidley Austin LLP, SME Finance Forum, and Sustainable Business Consulting.

Young, green entrepreneurs from Ghana, Peru, Rwanda, and Uganda will share their experiences as part of the Awards launch, on Thursday, 12 August at 14:00 CEST.

‘Young entrepreneurs are a driving force to build back better and greener. We want to offer a stage and a sounding board for these green solutions,’ said ITC Executive Director Pamela Coke-Hamilton.

The Youth Ecopreneur Awards aim to activate the youth-led green enterprises of today to become sustainable employers of tomorrow, thus shaping the economy of the future.

Awards will be for solutions in three categories: renewable energy and energy efficiency; waste management; and water efficiency.

Young ecopreneurs up to the age of 35 from developing countries are strongly encouraged to apply. The winners will receive technical support, grant funding and access to networks and international markets.

The application deadline is 15 September 2021. Technical committees will screen and shortlist submissions for each category. They will look for: environmental impact, business model, and supporting documents on business profitability. Finalists will be announced in November.

The final selection will be based on a pitching competition in November 2021, where finalists will present their enterprises to a jury comprised of senior experts among the awards partners. Three winners – one per each category – will be awarded and receive their support package.