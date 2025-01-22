Youth Employment Agency CEO Kofi Baah Agyepong Resigns, Cites Personal Commitments

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ghana’s Youth Employment Agency (YEA), Kofi Baah Agyepong, has officially resigned from his position, effective January 24, 2025.

In a resignation letter addressed to President John Dramani Mahama, Agyepong explained that he was stepping down to focus on personal commitments and aspirations.

“I am formally tendering my resignation as the Chief Executive Officer of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA), effective 24th January, 2025,” the letter read. “However, I have decided to step down to focus on personal commitments and aspirations.”

Agyepong reflected on his tenure, calling it “an honour and a privilege” to serve as CEO of the agency for the past two years. He expressed his gratitude for the opportunity and wished President Mahama continued wisdom and strength in his service to the nation. Despite his departure, Agyepong expressed confidence in the future success of the agency, which has played a crucial role in addressing youth unemployment and enhancing vocational and entrepreneurial skills.

Throughout his time at YEA, Agyepong spearheaded initiatives designed to reduce unemployment levels among Ghanaian youth and create new opportunities. His leadership has been instrumental in the agency’s continued efforts to tackle one of the country’s most pressing challenges.

In his resignation letter, Agyepong assured that he would ensure a smooth transition and remained available to assist with any urgent matters that required attention. His departure leaves a significant leadership void at the agency, and the new government has yet to announce his successor.