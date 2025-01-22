Youth Employment Agency Worker Returns GH¢20k, Earns Widespread Praise

Salifu Ibrahim, a worker with the Youth Employment Agency (YEA) under Zoomlion Ghana Limited (ZL), has been lauded for his honesty after returning a lost sum of GH¢20,000 to its rightful owner in Tamale, Northern Region.

Despite finding the substantial amount of money, Ibrahim chose to return it rather than keep it for himself, citing his faith as the guiding principle behind his decision.

The owner of the money, who has chosen to remain anonymous, expressed deep gratitude for Ibrahim’s integrity, saying they were “overwhelmed with joy and appreciation” for his selfless act.

Ibrahim’s honesty has sparked widespread praise, with many calling for him to be recognized and rewarded for his exemplary conduct. His actions stand as a powerful reminder of the value of integrity in society.