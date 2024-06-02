Youth Encouraged to Actively Engage in Election Activities

Mr Edmund Ekow Tuyee, a former Deputy Youth Organizer for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Tema West, has called on Ghanaians, especially the youth, to fully participate in national activities leading to December 7 general elections.

Mr Tuyee said it was the civic responsibility of citizens to vote, adding that, however, there were processes that must be followed before the actual voting day, which all eligible voters must take serious and participate in.

He said even though the voter registration was over, other processes such as the replacement of lost voter ID cards, and the transfer of votes were still ongoing, and encouraged those who fall within that category to participate in it.

The former deputy youth organiser, who shared packs of lunch for all present, including observers, eligible voters and electoral commission’s officers at the registration centre at Tema Community Two, Mexico School on Tuesday, told the Ghana News Agency that was his support for the exercise and an encouragement to the people present.

Mr Tuyee lauded the Electoral Commission for the sacrifices over the years, and particularly enrolling new voters onto the register despite the few technical challenges encountered in the first two days.

He also commended the party agents for comporting themselves during the first session while appealing to them to extend such good manners to the replacement and transfer exercise to ensure a smooth election activities.

He emphasised that it was important for all NPP party members and supporters to show dedication and support in any form to push the party to higher grounds, adding that peace, unity, and hard work were key for the party to win the upcoming elections to continue with its development agenda.

The former deputy youth organizer said it was time for all members to work in love as a team to deliver victory for the party, pledging that he would work closely with the

people at the grassroots to increase the vote of the party in the constituency to help retain its power