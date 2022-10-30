Youth encouraged to play armwrestling sport

Mr Charles Osei Asibey, President of the Ghana Armwrestling Federation (GAF), has urged young people to get involved in the sport of armwrestling because of its exuberance and as the fastest growing sport in the country.

The president made this appeal in an interview with the media at the end of the maiden edition of the HD+ Kids Armwrestling national championship held at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday.

GAF in August this year, partnered SES HD Plus Ghana to help create awareness on the sport, encouraging participation of all individuals especially at the juvenile level as a mandated by the World Armwrestling Federation.

He said aside football, the most active federation was armwrestling and therefore encouraged more participation especially in the younger generation.

“We are happy because people are now developing interest in the game and we are encouraging more participation, is not over, this is just a break because our partners have indicated that they want to continue doing this with us.

“We are going to engage in Senior high and Junior high schools’ competition in the coming weeks the purpose is to form kids’ academy and they will be the future champions.

“I must confess that Western and Ashanti regions was super, and we will repack Accra and other regional events and make it better.

“ I’m not boosting, apart from football armwrestling is the most active and the fastest growing sport in Ghana, it has been the sport of choice.”

Bernad Musah from the SDA Junior High School winner of the Lightweight thanked the organisers for the opportunity been given to him.

“I want to use this opportunity to thank armwrestling president, the organisers, my schoolteachers and friends for this wonderful experience in my life.

I urge parents to get HD+ Decoder for their kids so that they can watch armwrestling on the television.”

Musah John Mahama the winner of the Middleweight said it was a great pleasure for him and he used this opportunity to thank the organisers for organising this event for kids.

“I thank God almighty for my life, the organisers, the referees, my coach, and everyone for their support throughout this event.

My target is to represent Ghana and to win medals for the nation and to become the world champion in the future in the game of armwrestling.”

Racheal Tafo Lightweight winner from the Bishop Girls School thanked the organisers and called on cooperate bodies for more support.

“I want to use this platform to appeal for more sponsorship from individuals, non-governmental organisations, companies to support this sport for it develop just like football.

Olive Adams Atiddana, winner of the boys’ Heavyweight division from KNUST SHS said he was much grateful and would always choose armwrestling as his first-choice sport in his life.

Mariam Yussif, a student from St. Louis Senior High School, and winner of the girls’ heavyweight division also expressed her gratitude to the organisers for making her dream come through.