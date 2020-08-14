The National Youth Authority (NYA) says it has started registering all youth groups in the country and thereby create Youth Federations which would serve as umbrella bodies in districts and regional level in order to propel youth development.

According to the Authority, these Federations will help promote cooperation and unity amongst the various youth groups in the country and facilitate their development.

Speaking at an event Organized by the Youth Advocates Ghana towards the International Youth Celebration at the Accra Digital Centre recently, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for the NYA, Sylvester Tetteh pointed out that the Authority is committed to engaging the Ghanaian youth irrespective of where they are.

“Even though technological advancements have made it possible to interact and engage with young people regardless of proximity, the inability of some young people to access smart devices makes it difficult to reach poverty-stricken and marginalized youth in the hinterlands through a digital medium,” he added.

Mr. Tetteh commended Youth Advocates Ghana for putting together the event to discuss very critical issues for youth development in the country.

“In the time past, young people in the country were relegated to the sidelines of leadership, governance and administration, despite constituting a greater percentage of the country’s population,” he disclosed.

The NYA boss said the focus of all stakeholders in the affairs of the youth should be fixated on meaningful outcome rather than symbolic engagement of the youth.

“We must value the skills and knowledge young people possess and make room for them to showcase their abilities. Over emphasis on experience discourages the youth from voicing out concerns and contributing ideas,” Mr Sylvester Tetteh opined.

He called on the youth to be a vital component of societal progression and be empowered to lead and contribute towards national development.

“There’s much to achieve when young people are engaged effectively. Consequently, investing in the younger generation is an investment in our collective vision for Ghana and the level of development we hope to see in the next 10 or 20 years,” the NYA boss stated.

By: Isaac Dzidzoamenu