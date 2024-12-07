Youth for Peace and Anna Lindh Foundation Mark Mediterranean Day with Celebration of Unity and Music in Morocco

On November 28, 2024, the Mediterranean region was brought together in a powerful celebration of cultural diversity and harmony, as Youth for Peace, in partnership with the Anna Lindh Foundation, hosted Mediterranean Day 2024.

The event, held in the Moroccan city of Oujda at the Campus du Savoir, focused on fostering intercultural dialogue and promoting peace among the communities surrounding the Mediterranean Sea.

This year’s celebration, themed “Sounds That Connect,” placed music at the heart of the event, underscoring its ability to transcend cultural and linguistic barriers. Through a diverse array of performances, the day highlighted how music can unite people, creating a shared space for understanding and mutual respect. The event was designed not just to celebrate the region’s rich musical heritage, but also to reinforce the importance of building connections and promoting peace among the Mediterranean’s diverse populations.

The celebration featured a series of performances, including a live concert by Ghanghan Band, a Moroccan Amazigh group from Nador, which combined Andalusian, Arabic, and African musical influences. Their performance served as a reminder of the region’s multifaceted cultural identity and the power of music to bring communities together.

Among those in attendance were Josep Ferré, Director of the Anna Lindh Foundation, and Zakaria El Hamel, Director of Youth for Peace in Morocco. They were joined by the University Premier of Oujda, as well as youth leaders, activists, and students from across the region.

The event was part of a broader initiative by the Anna Lindh Foundation, which has long advocated for the power of cultural exchange and dialogue in building a more peaceful and interconnected Mediterranean. By providing a platform for young people to interact through the universal language of music, the event aimed to encourage cross-cultural dialogue and to inspire hope for a future shaped by collaboration and mutual understanding, rather than division.

“The Mediterranean has always been a crossroads of cultures, and today, we celebrate our shared values through the language of music,” said Zakaria El Hamel during the event. “In these times of division, music has the power to remind us of our common humanity.”

Mediterranean Day 2024 not only marked a moment of celebration but also reinforced the ongoing mission of Youth for Peace and the Anna Lindh Foundation to foster greater unity, cooperation, and peace throughout the Mediterranean region. As the event demonstrated, when people come together—whether through song, dance, or conversation—the ties that bind are stronger than the differences that divide.