Youth Group in Wa Central Switches Support to NPP Candidate, Criticizes Long-Serving MP

The Suntaa Youth Group of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Wa Central has announced its decision to part ways with long-serving Member of Parliament (MP) Abdul-Rashid Pelpuo ahead of the 2024 general elections.

In a bold move, the group declared their endorsement of the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) parliamentary candidate, Humu Awudu, citing dissatisfaction with Pelpuo’s nearly two decades of leadership.

At a press conference in Wa, the group’s secretary, Aliu Arazimi, delivered a sharp critique of Pelpuo’s tenure, accusing him of failing to meet the constituency’s needs. Arazimi outlined a litany of issues under Pelpuo’s leadership, including poor infrastructure, high unemployment, and a general lack of opportunity, which he argued had left many residents frustrated and disillusioned.

“For 20 years, Wa Central has been represented by Dr. Rashid Pelpuo, but his leadership has been marked by disappointment and stagnation,” Arazimi stated. He went on to emphasize the pressing challenges facing the constituency, lamenting that despite the long tenure, Pelpuo had not addressed these fundamental issues.

In contrast, the Suntaa Youth Group expressed strong support for Humu Awudu, portraying her as a forward-thinking leader with a commitment to real change. They highlighted her track record in youth empowerment, education, and job creation, which they argued made her the right candidate to bring progress to the constituency.

“Hajia Humu Awudu has supported numerous students in securing scholarships to study abroad and has helped over 100 youth gain employment in government offices and security services,” Arazimi noted. He added that Awudu’s initiatives have empowered women and brought hope to vulnerable groups in Wa Central, with her leadership being described as a “lantern of hope” for the community.

The group emphasized that their decision to support Awudu was not based on political party affiliation, but on the urgent need for effective leadership in the region. “Honourable Humu Awudu has already done more for Wa Central as a parliamentary candidate than the incumbent MP during his long tenure. It is time to embrace leadership that delivers on promises,” Arazimi declared.

Despite their shift in parliamentary allegiance, the Suntaa Youth Group reiterated their support for NDC presidential candidate John Dramani Mahama, expressing confidence that his presidency would help create a conducive environment for the development of Wa Central.

The decision marks a significant political development in Wa Central, where Pelpuo has long been a dominant figure. The endorsement of Awudu by the youth group adds to the growing momentum around her candidacy, setting the stage for what promises to be a competitive race in the upcoming elections.