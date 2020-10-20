A youth group based in the Upper East Region dubbed, ‘Team Azure for Peace (TAP)’, has called on the leadership of the various political parties in the country to abide by the provisions and roadmap of the Vigilantism Act, ahead of the general election.

This, they said, would ensure that there was peace before, during and after the December elections for continuity in development.

The group made the call when they engaged some of the leadership of the various political parties in the region to encourage them to commit to ensuring peaceful election.

Mr Isaac Azure, the founder of the group who is also a Lecturer at the Regentropfen College of Applied Sciences and Songwriter, called on the government and the main opposition parties, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to abide by the law disbanding the establishment of Vigilantism groups.

“Any attempt to cause the destabilization to this nation in the forthcoming general election will not do any good thing to Ghanaians especially we the youth. There is the need for the leadership of this country to leave a good legacy for us the youth to build upon”, Mr Azure emphasized.

He explained that the group which is made up of youth drawn from the five regions of the north had collaborated with the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) to get some traditional rulers and religious bodies to commit to peaceful election.

He said the Peace messages endorsed by major stakeholders including; traditional rulers and religious leaders and the Regional Interparty Dialogue Committees, were compiled into video forms and were being played on radio as well as put on social media such as the Youtube for broader sensitization of the public on the need for peaceful elections.

“The peace campaign messages which received endorsement from stakeholders in the five regions of the north, the Northern, North East, Savanna, Upper East and Upper West Regions is aimed at ensuring peaceful elections in the forthcoming polls in December 7, 2020”, he stressed.

The group also composed peace songs as tools for advocating peace before, during, and after the December elections, he added.

Mr Azure expressed worry about the current deaths of some politicians and the secessionists’ activities in the Volta region and said such incidents were not the best for Ghana and called on stakeholders to join the crusade in preaching for peaceful elections.

The group intends to organize a Peace walks, as major programmes, across the five regions of the north and the country, before, during and after the election, he added.

Some of the Chiefs and Religious leaders including; the Paramount Chief of the Bongo Traditional area, Naba Baba Salifu Lemyaarum and Reverend Father Moses Awinongya of the Catholic Church in Bongo, commended the group the initiative and pledged their commitment to preaching for peaceful elections.

Political parties including; the NPP, NDC, the Progress People’s party, the Convention People’s party, also lauded the group.