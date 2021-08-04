Youth have abandoned Christian faith completely or partially – Rev Gle observes

Reverend Eric Gle, Youth Programmes Officer of the Evangelical Presbyterian Church, Ghana has observed that many young people have abandoned the Christian faith completely or became lukewarm towards spiritual matters and issues.

“The youth have abandoned the Christian faith completely or become lukewarm towards spiritual matters, and are drifting away,” he lamented.

Rev Gle was speaking at the launch of the 2021 Youth Week Celebration of the Church in Ho.

The week-long celebration, which would be climaxed with a thanksgiving and a fundraising service in all congregations of the Church on Sunday is on the theme, “Revive Us Again, Oh Lord.”

Rev Gle said the situation called for a drastic action to stop it from deteriorating further.

He said there was the need for a revival among God’s people, especially the youth, when the zeal and love for the things of God seemed to be fading away from their hearts.

The Youth Programmes Officer noted that many people had given over to the pursuit of mundane things of the world to the detriment of their spiritual welfare.

He said the Church should not be seen as, “doing something but working hard to bring light to where there is darkness.”

Rev Gle urged the youth to be at the forefront in the quest for this revival to build a vibrant Church and nation.

He advised them not to use the celebration for sinful pleasures but to win more souls for Christ.

Some topics to be treated during the celebration include; the response of the youth to homosexuality in the Church, love, sex and marriage.

There will also be cleanup exercises, tree planting and blood donations.