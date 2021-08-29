Youth in Agotime-Ziope asked to be patriotic and agents of peace

Mr Tito Voegbolo, Secretary, National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has called on the youth in the Agotime-Ziope district of the Volta region to be patriotic and work towards advancing the peace of the country.

He charged them to desist from threats to national peace and cohesion and bring positive changes into their communities for accelerated socio-economic development.

Mr Voegbolo, speaking at a youth activist’s workshop in Kpetoe, organised by the Agotime-Ziope Directorate of the Commission also called on the youth to be agents of peace and touch bearers in promoting tolerance and peaceful coexistence.

He said the youth had greater stake in the country as future leaders, and must love the country and be willing to sacrifice for its sustainable peace and progress.

Rev. Father Moses Ameveanku, at St. Stephen’s Parish Priest at Kpenoe, underscored the need for national cohesion and peaceful coexistence in promoting holistic development.

He said development thrived on unity and in an atmosphere of peace and conscious effort should be made to safeguard the peace and the cohesion.

Rev. Fr. Ameveanku called on those in authority to deal with poverty, corruption, favouritism, nepotism and unemployment among others and to ensure equal opportunity for all citizens.

Mr Christian Ahiawodzi, Agotime-Ziope District Director of NCCE, entreated the youth to be concerned about happenings around them and to report any activity that threatened the stability of the country.

He said the country was a unitary state and steps must be taken to protect the unity and warned the youth against engaging in disunity.

Mr Ahiawodzi said national cohesion and inclusive participation were essential for development, and called for a collective effort to deal with any activity creating division and discrimination among citizens.

Chief Superintendent of Police, Mr Lawrence Akpemado, and Station Officer of Kpetoe district police, asked the youth to use appropriate channels to seek redress for their grievances as resorting to chaotic means was not the best and could lead to destruction of property and loss of lives.

He said the Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) mechanism was one of the appropriate methods to get cases settled, and urged the participants to make use of it to have their grievances addressed.

Mr Oral-Robert Amenyo, Volta Regional Deputy Director, NCCE, said peace was crucial for the survival of the country, therefore, the Commission would continue to sensitise the public on the need to cherish and embrace peace at all times.

He called on religious leaders to continue with the message of peace and unity and charged communities to intensify surveillance through effective neighborhood watch to forestall threats to the country.