Youth in Hohoe benefit from NYA’s STEP project

A total of 20 youth from the Hohoe Municipality have benefitted from the National Youth Authority’s (NYA), Skills Towards Employability and Productivity (STEP) project.

Five beneficiaries each would receive training under four modules; dressmaking, hairdressing, cosmetology and satellite dish installation.

Working tools as well as apprenticeship of about an amount of GH¢20,000 had been committed to ensuring that the beneficiaries complete their training successfully.

Mr Pius Enam Hadzide, Chief Executive Officer, NYA, said the beneficiaries were part of 1,000 beneficiaries that fell under the first phase of the project adding that government was committed to the development of the youth nationwide.

He said the Hohoe Municipality was also one of the three beneficiary districts from the Volta region.

Mr Hadzide said it was important that the youth were provided with employable skills to enable them to maintain a good standard of living.

He urged the craftmasters to be committed to helping the youth acquire the skills they were enrolled for while urging the apprentices to avail themselves to learn.

Mr Daniel Noble Awume, Hohoe Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), reiterated the government’s commitment to the development of the youth nationwide.

He tasked the beneficiaries to make use of the opportunity since most of their challenges that would confront them had been settled.