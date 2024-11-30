Youth in Western Region Reject Vote-Buying Ahead of December Elections

As the December 7 elections approach, a growing movement in the Western Region is seeing youth take a firm stance against vote-buying.

With political campaigns intensifying, many young people are prioritizing qualifications and track records of candidates over financial or material incentives that often accompany the act of vote-buying.

Across towns and villages in the region, youth groups are leading efforts to raise awareness about the dangers of vote-buying through social media campaigns and community forums. These initiatives aim to educate residents on how accepting cash or gifts in exchange for votes undermines democracy and leads to poor governance.

Emmanuel Ofori, a resident of Essikadu, emphasized the shift in voter mentality, stating, “Politicians come to us with rice, T-shirts, or even cash, but we are telling them we are not for sale. We’re going to vote based on track record and competency. This time, we are not going to sell our conscience to the politicians. We want leaders who can create jobs, improve our roads, and invest in education, not those who disappear after the election.”

This growing resistance is gaining momentum, with advocacy groups like the Ghana Integrity Initiative (GII) supporting calls for integrity in the electoral process. Michael Boadi, Fundraising Officer for the GII, has urged voters to reject candidates involved in vote-buying, warning, “If a political candidate cannot trust the integrity of his campaign, then we can’t trust him or her with the public purse. I will urge all Ghanaians to vote against any candidate who seeks to buy their votes.”

The movement reflects a rising awareness of the importance of governance based on accountability and competence, signaling a shift in voter behavior towards prioritizing the future of the nation over short-term material gains.