Youth Initiative projects strengthen capacity of young people 

Projects implemented under the (Youth Initiatives Small Grants (YISG) have been recognised for helping to strengthen the capacity of adolescents, girls and young women (AGYW) to demand accountability from duty-bearers.

They have also been touted for helping to create safe spaces for AGYW in their communities necessary for their growth and development.

These formed part of overview of YISG project outcomes and highlights on key achievements, which were presented during team reflection and YISG closing ceremony in Tamale.

The ceremony, attended by various stakeholders in the area of AGYW empowerment, was to take stock of the projects and share lessons to ensure sustainability.

The YISG) was launched in July, this year, by Norsaac, a human rights community engagement, and policy influencing organisation, and the Power to You(th) project (PtY) consortium partners, as a key strategy to enhance meaningful youth participation and sustain youth-led initiatives as part of the implementation of the PtY.

Under the YISG, 10 organisations received grants to implement youth and women/girls focused initiatives in the areas of sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV), unintended pregnancies, harmful practices and building of skills.

The organisations, located in the Northern and Upper East Regions included Song-ba Empowerment Centre, Centre for Research and Development Alternatives, Holistic Development Organisation, VIMAP Vision Foundation, Foundation for Community Empowerment Programme and Nanumba South Girls Parliament Movement.

The rest were Girls Advocacy Council, Young Urban Women Movement, The Rural Connect and Inspire to Act.

For about four months, they worked on issues such as female genital mutilation, practical skills for vulnerable girls, issues affecting adolescent girls and young women with disabilities, widowhood rites affecting young women, and teenage pregnancies and abuse of emergency contraceptives.

The PtY is a five-year project, which began in 2021, and it is being implemented by a consortium of civil society organisations (Youth Advocates Ghana, Ghana SRH Alliance and Songtaba) led by Norsaac with funding support from Rutgers.

The PtY supports girls and young women from remote or marginalised communities in the Northern, Savannah, North East, and Upper East Regions to make informed choices, enjoy their sexuality and be free from harmful practices in a gender-equitable society.

Mr Alhassan Mohammed Awal, Executive Director of Norsaac, speaking during the event, lauded YISG projects for increasing awareness on the PtY’s thematic areas in the communities.

He encouraged the YISG grantees to continue to work hard to empower especially young people in communities emphasising need to strengthen collaboration with other stakeholders in the communities to ensure sustainability.



The YISG grantees took turns to share their experiences and lessons, where some said their interventions had enlightened community members to realise and understand what was right for the development of young people.

Madam Bushira Alhassan, Acting Northern Regional Director of the Department of Gender commended partners for the initiative saying it was in line with the interventions of the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection (MoGCSP).

She said the MoGCSP was developing a toolkit on engaging men and boys on issues of SGBV and harmful cultural practices to enable them to appreciate the issues for a change for the better.