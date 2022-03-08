Youth Leaders for Climate Restoration Innovator Award 2021 Honours Prominent Liberian Youth Climate Activist

Prominent Liberian youth climate activist, Ezekiel Nyanfor and his team mate, Kadiatu A. Sheriff have been selected as recipients for the first-ever Youth Leaders for Climate Restoration (YL4CR) Innovator Award 2021.

Mr. Nyanfor is the only male recipient among three female recipients of the award. He shares the award with his teammate, Ms. Kadiatu A. Sheriff, Climate Education Coordinator at the Liberian Youth for Climate Actions (LYCA). The other recipients are: Fithriyyah Iskandar from Indonesia and Priya Domini from India.

Elated Ezekiel Nyanfor in an interview said the award is a big win for the Liberian Youth for Climate Actions.

“Thanks to the Foundation for Climate Restoration and my mentor Rick Wayman for supporting our works and recognizing our efforts in the fight against climate change. Restoring our planet is the only way to a safer environment.” Mr. Nyanfor intimated.

Ezekiel Nyanfor is the Founder and Executive Director of the Liberian Youth for Climate Actions (LYCA): A youth based non profit organization aiming to make Mother Earth greener again through climate actions and volunteerism.

He has led climate change activities like: World Environment Day, World Earth Day and World Conservation Day. He hosted the first National Clean Air Day held in Liberia.

Ezekiel also runs an innovative program called Climate Daily Effects (CDE) which features African youth climate activists every Friday of the week to amplify their voices on their various climate actions across Africa. CDE interviews are conducted by Ms. Kadiatu A. Sheriff.

He is a Youth Ambassador of Earth Day Network under their campaign My Future My Voice with the theme: Restore Our Earth. Ezekiel was nominated as a Young Green Ambassador for the Climate in Africa 2020 Edition which was organized by Climate Change Africa Opportunities.

He is a Senior Certified Climate Restoration Advocate with the Foundation for Climate Restoration(F4CR) and also the National Coordinator for Climate Science, a UK based NGO focusing on climate education for all.

Ezekiel’s green credentials includes a poem in honor of Mother Earth, awareness campaigns on world migratory bird day. He hosted a summit on World Environment day under the theme: Stop Deforestation, bringing speakers together from different African countries.

He led the LYCA team to host the first African Youth Conference on Biodiversity Conservation and Climate Change (AYCBCCC) in 2020. A virtual conference in partnership with Earth Day Network, Youth Go Green Africa, Eco-Brix, and (delreport.com) under the theme: “Biodiversity Conservation and Climate Change the role of the African Youth in Post COVID-19.”

Ezekiel also hosted the first National Clean Air Day (NCAD) held in Liberia on 30 October and 27 November, 2020 respectively.

Furthermore, he was selected to represent Liberian youth during the Mock COP26, a youth-led initiative aiming to mobilize around the postponement of the 2020 Conference of the Parties (OP) and to show world leaders what an ambitious yet realistic and inclusive COP looks like.

The Foundation for Climate Restoration (F4CR) is an innovative non-profit on a mission to restore our climate to a pre-industrial state.

Its mission goes beyond merely surviving and enduring climate change. (F4CR) is creating the ecosystem needed for climate restoration to take place by working with the Global Carbon Removal Partnership, leading scientists, innovators, policymakers, citizens, faith leaders, activists, and students of all ages. They are building the political and public will to create a healthy climate by advancing solutions, education, and advocacy.

YL4CR is a train-the-trainer program intended to rapidly scale up the number of engaged youth activists. Program graduates use their new skills to bring climate restoration to their own communities via local chapters, their own advocacy, and aligned climate organizations.

By Dela Ahiawor (Climate Journalist)