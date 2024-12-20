Youth-Led Ecosystem Restoration Key to Africa’s Green Future, GLF Report Reveals

The Global Landscapes Forum (GLF) has unveiled a report underscoring the pivotal role of youth in the restoration of Africa’s ecosystems, highlighting both the challenges and innovative solutions put forward by young landscape practitioners.

Titled “Rooted in Restoration: Youth-led Transformative Change for Regreening Africa,” the report was launched at the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) COP16 and emphasizes the urgent need for local, youth-driven solutions to counteract the continent’s growing environmental degradation.

Africa, grappling with the impacts of expanding agriculture, deforestation, and climate change, requires immediate restoration efforts to safeguard its resilience and economic future. The GLF’s report calls for frameworks designed and led by Africans, integrating the expertise of local youth, Indigenous Peoples, and marginalized communities to ensure the long-term success of restoration initiatives.

Key findings from the report highlight that while youth-led initiatives are already driving significant progress, greater access to funding and resources is essential for scaling these efforts. Nancy Barisoa, co-author of the report, pointed out that young people are leading transformative restoration projects but are hindered by limited financial support. She advocates for flexible funding models that enable youth to continue their work at scale.

The report stresses the importance of aligning restoration initiatives with local knowledge. Amos Amanubo, GLF Africa Regional Coordinator, emphasized that foreign interventions often fail to resonate with local landscapes and values. He advocates for community and youth engagement to be viewed as an integral resource for effective restoration strategies.

To empower youth and enhance the impact of ecosystem restoration, the report calls on funders, policymakers, and organizations to collaborate with local communities to co-create sustainable financing models. It also urges governments to establish policies that link ecosystem restoration with livelihood opportunities, particularly for young women in rural and degraded areas.

Additionally, the report calls on environmental organizations to allocate resources for training and capacity building, while stressing the importance of culturally appropriate communication strategies to promote youth-led restoration efforts across Africa.

Despite significant progress, the report acknowledges the ongoing challenges, including limited technical expertise and short-term funding cycles. It advocates for the development of mentorship programs and the integration of both scientific and traditional knowledge to overcome these barriers.

Regreening Africa will use the insights from this report to facilitate dialogues and further youth engagement in landscape restoration projects across the continent. By showcasing the potential of youth-led restoration, the GLF aims to inspire greater action towards sustainable development and ecosystem regeneration in Africa.

Claudine Kamanzi, a 2024 Dryland Restoration Steward and Founder of Forest4Life, concluded, “Youth leadership must be strengthened, and we need to better integrate scientific and traditional knowledge into restoration efforts to ensure long-term success.”