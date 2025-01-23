Youth Minister-Designate George Opare Addo Pledges Open-Door Policy for All Ghanaian Youth

George Opare Addo, the Minister-designate for Youth Development and Empowerment, has assured the youth of Ghana that his ministry will prioritize the needs of young people, regardless of their political affiliation.

His comments, made during his vetting before Parliament’s Appointments Committee on January 22, 2025, came in response to a question from Member of Parliament for Old Tafo, Vincent Ekow Assafuah, about whether he would work with youth from political divides other than his own.

In his response, Opare Addo emphasized that poverty transcends political boundaries, underscoring his commitment to serving all Ghanaian youth. “Mr. Chairman, poverty knows no political colour. When the President nominated me, the first statement I put out was that my doors are open for anybody, irrespective of political party, creed, religion, or ethnicity,” he explained.

Opare Addo, who also serves as the National Youth Organizer for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), made it clear that his work as the minister would not be limited by party politics. “I am here to serve the good people of Ghana,” he added. “My doors will open to every young person who wants to see some development and improvement in their life.”

He further illustrated his openness by quoting entrepreneur Elon Musk, highlighting that qualifications and political affiliations should not matter when it comes to job creation and youth development. “Let me quote Elon Musk,” Opare Addo said. “He says your education doesn’t matter to me; give me a code and I will employ you. I don’t care which political party you belong to, give me a proposal that will create jobs for young people, and I will work with you.”

Opare Addo’s statements reflect his intention to be inclusive and proactive in addressing the challenges faced by young people in Ghana, seeking to create an environment where all youth can thrive, irrespective of their political background. His commitment to serving the interests of the youth—above party lines—marks a significant step towards fostering national unity and development.