Youth Minister George Opare Addo Emphasizes Unity and Progress Under NDC Government

Youth Development and Empowerment Minister George Opare Addo has assured Ghanaians that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) government, under President John Dramani Mahama, is focused on building a unified and prosperous nation, rather than engaging in political retribution.

His remarks came during a visit to the National Service Authority on Tuesday, January 28, 2025.

Opare Addo emphasized that the NDC’s goal is not to “witch-hunt” anyone but to work collaboratively with Ghanaians to create the Ghana that everyone envisions. “We are here to build a Ghana we all want,” he stated, stressing the need for intentional and strategic action to achieve national development.

He acknowledged the recent challenges faced by the National Service Authority, noting that its reputation had suffered in recent months. He called on the institution to work together to restore its image and transform it into a world-class organization. “The name National Service has not been good out here,” he said, adding that efforts would be made to clean up its reputation.

As Minister for Youth Development and Empowerment, Opare Addo reiterated his commitment to supporting the youth of Ghana. He emphasized that the government is dedicated to providing young people with the opportunities and resources they need to thrive. His message was clear: the government’s focus is on empowering the youth and creating an environment where they can excel.