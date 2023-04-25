Youth of Mountain of Grace Cathedral equipped with informal skills

Mountain of Grace Cathedral, A.M.E. Zion Church, Oyibi, has organized a skill training initiative to empower youth with business abilities so that they can earn a living.

They were taught how to make beads, bridal fans, fascinators, and bead embroidery, among other things to enable them to start their own enterprises.

Mr Thomas Ahortor, Church’s Youth Leader, stated that the training was designed to empower and develop the young so that they could contribute significantly to the development of the church and society.

He said that the action will unearth some hidden talent, providing work for the unemployed and increasing revenue for church employees.

Mr. Ahortor went on to say that they will also be given technical and vocational training to help them become employable and productive citizens.

He challenged them to use the abilities they had learned to make a significant contribution to society.

The lead facilitator, Ms. Brianna Seyram Atsupi Dika, Chief Executive Officer of Brianna’s Creative Hub, stated that skilled training was the order of the day to obtain a practical understanding of specialization for enhanced livelihood.

She stated that the younger generation required practical training to assist them in becoming entrepreneurs for the country’s development, particularly in an era when there is less room for employment in the government sector.

She praised the church for its contributions to improve the livelihood of young people.