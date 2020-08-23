Christian Youth in the country, have been advised to guard against immoral behavior and persistent acts of indiscipline, because they risk compromising their future.

Prophet Stephen Odjer Oklu, Spiritual Head of “House of Joshua Healing Ministry”, with its headquarters at Klo-Agogo in the Manya Krobo District of the Eastern Region, gave the admonition at its Sekesua branch in the Upper Manya District to close a seven-day “Bible Week”, organized by the youth of the Ministry.

It was on the theme: “The Bible and Reconciliation”.He asked the youth to embrace national programmes and contribute towards helping to realize a better agenda for the country.

Prophet Odjer Oklu stressed that Christians must at all-times be peace makers by engaging in Christian ways of reconciling feuding parties.

He advised Ghanaians to be law-abiding, so as to live in peace and harmony with one another and appealed to the congregation to co-operate with each other.

He called on traditional rulers to help eradicate indiscipline from the society.

The prophet urged the youth to put the interest of the nation above their ideological, political and personal interests, adding, it behooves on them to use their exuberant energies to pursue the development agenda of the nation.