Youth Parliament Sparks Debate on Leadership and Representation

The SD Dombo University of Business and Integrated Development Studies (SDD-UBIDS) Youth Parliament convened its first sitting of the eleventh parliament on February 9, 2025, setting the stage for a spirited debate over how positions of power should be awarded in society.

At the heart of the discussion was the provocative motion: “Resolved, that positions of power should be awarded based on merit rather than gender equality.” This stance ignited a series of intellectual exchanges among the youth parliamentarians as they grappled with the complex interplay between merit, fairness, and representation in leadership roles.

Ms. Ida Adiyone Alira, Speaker of the SDD-UBIDS Youth Parliament, explained that the motion was crafted to shine a light on longstanding concerns about gender representation. “There is a rising fight for gender equality, and this sitting provided a holistic appreciation of this cause,” she remarked. Her comments underscored the session’s dual purpose—to advocate for diverse voices in leadership while scrutinizing the criteria used to allocate power.

The debate resonated beyond the university campus. Mr. Aminu Ibrahim, the Majority Leader of the Upper West Regional Youth Parliament, emphasized that the issue was far from being solely about fairness. He argued that genuine representation in leadership should reflect the entire spectrum of society, including women, children, young people, persons with disabilities, and other vulnerable groups. His appeal was a reminder that historical biases and cultural norms have long marginalized significant segments of the population, and that conscious efforts are necessary to bridge these gaps.

In addition to the vigorous debate, the sitting also marked the swearing-in of new youth parliamentarians, a move that underscored the institution’s commitment to nurturing future leaders. Mrs. Vida Addi, Upper West Regional Director of the National Youth Authority, lauded the dedication of the parliamentarians and called on them to expand their ranks by recruiting peers with the rallying cry of “one soul, one new member.” Her encouragement highlighted the need for a vibrant and inclusive parliamentary community that can truly represent the diverse fabric of Ghanaian society.

The meeting concluded with a note of inspiration from Mr. James Baba Anabiga, Speaker of the Upper West Regional Youth Parliament. He cautioned the young lawmakers against taking their roles for granted. “Don’t take it for granted—this experience will take you places. The non-cash benefits of being a part of the youth parliament are uncountable and unmeasured,” he said. His words served as both a challenge and a promise of the potential that lies in dedicated public service.

The first sitting of the eleventh parliament at SDD-UBIDS stands as a microcosm of the broader national conversation about leadership and representation. As these emerging leaders continue to debate and deliberate on issues that touch every aspect of governance, their discussions hint at a future where merit and diversity are not seen as mutually exclusive, but as complementary pillars in the quest for a fairer society.