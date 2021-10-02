‘Youth participation in governance is key to addressing social conflicts’

Dr Mohammed Ibn Chambas, former United Nations Special Representative of the Secretary-General for West Africa and the Sahel, says Africa’s growth is hinged on the youth’s active participation in the decision-making process.

He said the Continent’s political history had taught African leaders to acknowledge the dangers of keeping the youth on the periphery, which could result in social upheavals and disruption in the pace of development.

Dr Chambas said this at the 12th MTN Pulse Transform Africa Conference and 2021 Africa Role Model Award in Accra.

The conference, organised by the Young Professionals and Youth Coalition, was on the theme: “Transforming Africa: The Role of the African Young Leader.”

Dr Chambas said with over 200 million people, aged between 15 and 24, Africa was on the threshold of harnessing enormous active resources to transform its fortunes for sustained development should young people be involved in decision-making.

That, he said, imposed a responsibility on the young African leader to shirk the trappings of youthfulness and engage in global leadership best practices to transform the Continent.

Dr Chambas said Africa required serious transformational leadership to address the challenges of climate change and COVID-19.

The role of young African leaders, he said, required innovative and transformational drivers of development to create a new generational path into the future.

“The new young leaders’ role also demands effective involvement and participation in World Youth Agenda 2030 and 2063 for the attainment of the Sustainable Development Goals,” he added.

Dr Chambas urged young entrepreneurs to take advantage of the Africa Continental Free Trade Area to create jobs and address the high level of unemployment in Africa.

Mr Andy Osei Okrah, the President and Founder, Young Professionals and Youth Coalition (YPYC), said the role of young Africa leaders would only come alive if the Continent’s governing architecture and social construct were woven around the primary interests of the youth.

He said the YPYC, therefore, sought to network, transform and engage the mindset of the youth nation-wide in discussions on importance of leadership and entrepreneurship to deliver national goals.

Ms Joyce Bawa Mogtari, the former Deputy Minister of Transport, encouraged the youth to develop the right attitude and be determined to pursue their future aspirations to succeed.

Awards were presented to distinguished personalities who have demonstrated superior transformational leadership skills in their fields of operations.

Dr Chambas was presented with a plaque in recognition of his outstanding transformational leadership and excellence in International Diplomacy and Governance.

Mrs Elizabeth Ofosu Adjare, the Member of Parliament for Techiman North, was recognised for her outstanding leadership and excellence in politics and governance, while Ms Ama Pratt emerged the Overall Female Africa Role Model and honoured for her excellence in women empowerment.