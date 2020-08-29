Construction works on the Wa Youth Resource Centre is expected to be ready for commissioning by President Nana Akufo Addo by end of September 2020.

The phase one of the project was expected to have been completed by May 2020, but delayed due to the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic in March this year.

Mr Nelson Owusu Ansah, a Deputy Chief Executive Officer (CEO) in charge of Operations and Programmes for the National Youth Authority (NYA), gave the assurance about the completion of the project after an inspection tour of the multipurpose edifice.

According to him, the facility was about 95 per cent complete and expressed confidence that it would be fully completed by the end of next month for it to be commissioned and handed over to the youth to put to good use.

Mr Ansah expressed satisfaction with the quality of work and commended the contractor, Company Habkay Limited for a job well delivered so far, while urging him to address the little challenge of water stagnation on the pitch.

He said the major objective of these 10 number Youth Resource Centres dotted across the 10 traditional regions of the country was to help unearth budding talents in the country for nurturing.

The NYA Deputy CEO therefore appealed to people in the Region to begin identifying these talents as the project nears completion, so that they could immediately put it to good use soon after the handing over.

He said the facility was beyond just sports, but also included a business incubation centre and mentoring and coaching centre among others, and urged young people that wanted to grow their businesses to also avail themselves to take advantage of the multipurpose facility.

Mr Ansah noted that a management team would be put in place by the NYA to be responsible for the proper management of the facility and maintain proper maintenance culture to ensure that the facilities served the talent development needs of the youth in the various regions.

He noted that the concept of the Youth Hall of Fame would also be properly decentralized to aid mentorship at the grassroots level.

Madam Asana Adams, the Project Architect who represented the contractor, said the project comprised of four stands including the spectators’ stand (stand A, B & C) and the Media/VIP Stand (stand D) which had been roofed.

She said the second phase of the project, which would be starting soon comprised the external works and the fencing and furniture works.

The Centre is designed to have eight-lane athletic track, FIFA standard football pitch, tennis court, basketball court, handball court, fully furnished gym, counseling unit, ICT section, entrepreneurship centre and a restaurant.

Mr Isaac Kwame Asiama, the Minister for Youth and Sports, cut sod to commence the construction of the multipurpose edifice in April 2018 and it was expected to have been completed within the next nine months.