“Youth Sounding Board” to promote inclusive development 

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), has launched a project to bring together selected influential youth advocates and individuals, to represent and articulate the voice of Ghana’s young population.

Dubbed the “Youth Sounding Board,” it aims to empower young people to hold governments and development partners accountable for their commitments to youth development.

The members, comprising of 12 influential young individuals, will play an essential role in advising UNDP on strategies for engaging young people in the implementation of its Country Programme between the years 2023 and 2027.

The five-year country programme focused on promoting accountable, inclusive, and responsive governance and social cohesion; as well as sustainable, resilient, and inclusive growth, and structural transformation.

Dr Angela Lusigi, the UNDP Resident Representative, said youth participation in decision-making at all levels was critical in fostering positive social change and in creating an inclusive and sustainable world for all.

She said in a visionary move to advance inclusive development, the UNDP introduced a “Youth Sounding Board,” as an initiative to offer the youth the opportunity to contribute to sustainable development, particularly in Africa.

The initiative, she said, was a consultative platform that embodied inclusivity, diversity, and active participation of Ghanaian youth in the attainment of the Sustainable Development Goals.

It was a significant milestone in the commitment to youth inclusion in the conceptualisation, design, and delivery of UNDP’s interventions and the work of the UN in Ghana,” she explained.

Dr Lusigi was hopeful that these young voices, their ideas, and solutions would influence the direction of development for a better, inclusive, and more prosperous Ghana.

Ms. Josephine Agbeko, the City Advisor for Inclusive Climate Action, and member of the platform, pledged that members would commit to bringing skills and knowledge from diverse fields to ensure its successful implementation.

Ms. Grace Annabi, a teacher and member of the platform, promised to speak on behalf of her colleagues, especially those living with disabilities.