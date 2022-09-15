Youth trained in beekeeping to improve local economy

The Nkonya Senior High School (NKOSEC) 1993 Foundation, has organised a training workshop for selected youth of Nkonya in beekeeping to improve the local economy.

It was also aimed at whipping up the interest of the community and the public in the vocation and for economic reliance.

The Foundation, Forestry Commission and United Nations World Food Programme are championing the support programme.

Mr Joseph Bekoe, Executive Director, NKOSEC 1993 Foundation, during a training workshop in Nkonya, said it was meant to empower participants to venture into beekeeping towards enhancing the socio-economic development of the district.

The participants were drawn from the Nkonya-Tepo and Nkonya-Ntumda communities of the district.

He said as part of supporting the programme, a total of 600 beehives with protective attire would be supplied to the beekeepers to enhance production.

Mr Bekoe was of the belief that the living standards of the participants would improve and empower their dependents and community finaancially.

He tasked participants to put the lessons into practice and achieve its intended purpose.

Mr Solomon Wakemeh, Executive Director, Federation of Ghana Bee-Keepers, and the facilitator, said beekeeping was a lucrative job, which people should venture into.

He said although lucrative, lack of capital was keeping people from venturing into it and appealed to Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies and Non-Governmental Organisations to assist individuals into the business of beekeeping.

He sensitised the participants on types of equipment for bee keeping, ideal location to keep bees, hive preparation, and dos and don’ts during bee keeping.

Mr Wakemeh said there was a ready market for the product hence no need for beekeepers to worry.

Mr Owusu Bibi, a former Assemblyman for Nkonya Tepo Electoral Area, called on the youth to venture into beekeeping and earn a living adding tha he had released a 20-acre farmland to the Foundation to cultivate cashew.

Mr Bibi said their vegetation was good for beekeeping hence the call on all to go into the venture.

Madam Agnes Atsu, a participant pledged to religiously practice the lessons being imparted, to reap the benefits from the venture.

She said she would also share knowledge acquired with others and advised them to go into it.