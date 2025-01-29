Youth Unemployment: Let’s Find Solutions To Avoid Economic Implosion

Source: Killian Kwame Abrampah | Former DCE-Jasikan District Assembly

Creating youth employment is crucial for economic growth, social stability, and individual well-being.

Politicians alone cannot solve the unending youth unemployment in Ghana and the entire African continent.

Corporate entities, non-governmental organisations and enterprising individuals can contribute to poverty eradication in Africa by creating more entrepreneurial and employment opportunities for the teeming African youths.

Let’s explore some effective strategies to achieve this goal:

Education and Skills Training

Invest in Quality Education: Ensure that the education system provides relevant and up-to-date knowledge that aligns with the needs of the job market. This includes emphasizing STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) education, which is in high demand.

Vocational Training: Offer vocational training programs that equip young people with specific, practical skills that are directly applicable in various industries. This can include anything from carpentry and plumbing to coding and digital marketing.

Entrepreneurship Education: Introduce entrepreneurship courses in schools and colleges to encourage young people to start their businesses. Teaching financial literacy, business planning, and management skills can empower them to become job creators rather than job seekers.

Access to Finance

Microfinance and Loans: Provide access to microfinance and small business loans for young entrepreneurs. Financial institutions and government programs can offer favourable terms to encourage the youth to start their ventures.

Grants and Subsidies: Governments and NGOs can offer grants and subsidies to support startups and small businesses initiated by young people. This financial support can help cover initial costs and mitigate risks.

Internship and Apprenticeship Programs

Partnerships with Industries: Create partnerships between educational institutions and industries to provide internships and apprenticeship opportunities. This hands-on experience allows young people to gain practical knowledge and makes them more employable.

Mentorship Programs: Establish mentorship programs where experienced professionals guide and support young individuals in their career paths. Mentors can provide valuable insights, advice, and networking opportunities.

Digital Platforms and Remote Work

Online Job Portals: Develop and promote online job portals that connect young job seekers with potential employers. These platforms can offer job listings, career advice, and networking opportunities.

Promote Remote Work: Encourage remote work opportunities, which can provide flexible employment options for young people. This is especially relevant in the digital age, where many jobs can be performed online.

Policy and Government Support

Youth Employment Policies: Formulate and implement policies that specifically target youth employment. This can include tax incentives for companies that hire young workers, funding for youth training programs, and initiatives to reduce youth unemployment rates.

Public-Private Partnerships: Foster collaboration between the government and private sector to create job opportunities for young people. This can involve joint ventures, investment in infrastructure, and community development projects.

Social Enterprises

Support Social Enterprises: Encourage and support social enterprises that aim to address social issues while providing employment opportunities for the youth. These enterprises can focus on areas like sustainable development, healthcare, and education.

Conclusion

Creating youth employment requires a multifaceted approach that involves education, financial support, practical experience, digital solutions, and strong government policies. By empowering young people with the right skills, resources, and opportunities, we can build a brighter and more prosperous future for everyone.

Co-Authors: Victor Yao Nyakey, Isaac Kwame Okyere & Francisca Boakyewaa Asante