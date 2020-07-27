A minister of the gospel has urged the youth not to allow themselves to be lured by selfish politicians to cause violence in the run-up to the December general elections.

Right Reverend Hayford Aduse-Poku, Bishop of the Obuasi Diocese of the Methodist who made the call, said it was important for all Ghanaians to do away with all forms of election related violence.

Speaking at the 23rd Annual Diocesan Synod at the Ebenezer Methodist Chapel at the Obuasi Estate Circuit, Rt. Rev. Aduse-Poku, also urged Ghanaians to vote for candidates who campaigned on issues and not those who insult and cause chaos and unrest.

“Fellow Ghanaians, I urge you to vote for a candidate who will campaign on issues, not insults and unprintable pronouncements bordered on chaos and unrest.

“Remember, we have only one Ghana. Once again let us continue to behave as Christians before, during and after these elections as a united one people in one nation,” he stressed.

Rt. Rev. Aduse-Poku said since the last synod, the membership of the Diocese had increased by 1.25 per cent from 39,971 to 40,470, which meant that the church’s population had increased by 499 members in absolute terms.

For greater achievement in this area, Bishop Aduse-Poku urged the church to move away from “our old ways of carrying our evangelism and church planting”.

He said the Diocese had been supporting church planting and the building of chapels, pavilions and manses throughout the Diocese and added “the Diocese has been experiencing annual growth in membership as well as number of churches planted”.

The Bishop reminded the Church of his vision for the Kusa project, which the members have remained focused in its execution and urged them to continue with their support to achieve the goals of the project.

On the COVID-19 pandemic, Rt. Rev. Aduse-Poku reminded Ghanaians of the various safety protocols that have been given out by the Ghana Health Service and advised the people to follow them.

He also urged the government to be equally concerned about the socio-economic issues associated with the pandemic and other equally important diseases which were affecting the people.

In an election to select a new Bishop for the Diocese, Very Rev. Baffour Asamoah-Agyei polled 100 votes to beat two other contestants, Very Rev. Seth Afful sackey who had 54 votes, and Very Rev. Ebenezer Popson Adjei who had only one vote.

The new Bishop would assume duty on October 01, 2021.

