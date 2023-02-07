Youth urged to abstain from sexual immorality on Valentines Day

The Right Reverend Dr Gordon Kisseih, the Vice President of the Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council (GPCC), has called on the youth to desist from watching telenovelas with scenes that have the potential of arousing their sexual appetite.

He explained that social media and some telenovelas were having negative influence on adolescents, contributing to the increasing indulgence in immoral acts.

Rt. Rev. Dr Kisseih told the Ghana News Agency in an interview on Tuesday, ahead of this year’s Chocolate Day celebration on February 14, that “sexual immorality is a demonic temptation and sexual intercourse should be between

married couples.”

The Government, in 2005, renamed Valentine’s Day as Chocolate Day to promote the consumption of chocolate and disabuse the minds of the youth on immoral conducts on the day.

He urged Ghanaians to develop the habit of consuming more cocoa products to ensure good health and prevent diseases.

“On Valentimes Day, which has been renamed Chocolate Day, people should focus on giving chocolates as gifts to their loved ones,” he said.