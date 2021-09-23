Youth urged to be law abiding

Yunyoo/Nasuan District Directorate of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) in the North East Region, has engaged youth of the area on violent extremism and how to prevent it in the District.

The youth were drawn from all the 13 electoral areas in the District.

The day’s event, held at Yunyoo, formed part of the Preventing Electoral Violence and Providing Security to the Northern Border Regions of Ghana project funded by the European Union to as part of the assignment counter violent extremism in the country.

The engagement was aimed at equipping the youth with the relevant information on violent extremism and radicalism, so that they guard against being recruited to perpetuate violence.

Representatives from the Ministry of National Security, Ghana Police Service, and the Coalition of Domestic Election Observers (CODEO), who were the resource persons, took turns to explain violent extremism to the participants and peacebuilding mechanisms to ensure that they lived at peace with one another in the area.

They also urged the youth to be law abiding and serve as watchdogs in their communities to report unusual movements and suspicious elements to the law enforcement agencies for action to be taken against them.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Mr John Asiedu, Yunyoo and Nasuan District Police Commander, urged the citizenry to tolerate one another as well as observe the Public Order Act to ensure law and order in the area.

Mr Basah Issahaq, who represented CODEO, also emphasised need for tolerance and peaceful coexistence, expressing need for residents of the area to work together to promote peace and development of the area.